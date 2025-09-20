Panthers roar into semi-final showdown with York after emphatic play-off win at Oldham
They will now face York in the last four next Saturday.
Halifax finished three points behind Oldham in the table this season, but blew them away at Boundary Park to clinch a memorable win.
They already had one foot in the semi-finals at half-time, when they had established a commanding 22-0 lead.
Charlie Graham’s try put the Panthers ahead after 10 minutes of Oldham pressure before another try four minutes later from Brandon Douglas, converted by George Whitby.
Ben Crooks’ try was also converted, as was David Nofoaluma’s effort, with the Panthers racing over the horizon.
James Woodburn-Hall went over the line ten minutes after the restart, with Whitby again converting, before Ethan Ryan finally got the hosts up and running with a try on the hour mark.
But Graham’s second try of the night, converted by Whitby, put any doubts over the result to bed, before Jacob Fairbank’s converted try four minutes from time.