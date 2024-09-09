Halifax Panthers say they have settled the remainder of the HMRC bill that was subject to the winding up petition due this Wednesday.

The club was facing possible liquidation had the order been successful, over unpaid taxes, and their case was due to be heard on Wednesday morning.

But the club have confirmed they have now been able to pull together enough money to pay off the debt.

It said: “Thanks to the generosity of the Panthers family, the club can confirm it has settled the remainder of the HMRC bill that was subject to the winding up petition due this Wednesday.

Halifax Panthers

"This has been achieved thanks to a combination of commercial activity, accelerated RFL payments and the huge generosity of the fans and sponsors.

"Thank you all!

"As mentioned in previous statements, while this safeguards the club’s immediate future, there is still a lot of work to be done to tackle the long-term financial challenges facing the club. Our attention now turns to ensuring all players and staff receive the remainder of the wages that were due on the 1st of September as soon as possible.

"With only one remaining home game this season, which is against Bradford Bulls on Sunday 22nd September, we urge all fans, especially those who haven’t been to The Shay in some time, to mark the date in the calendar and turn up in force.

"For those willing to help and donate, please visit Halifax RLFC Independent Supporters Club, Fax Trust at https://www.faxtrust.org/product-category/donations/.”