Panthers stars put pen to paper on new contracts

Skipper Ben Crooks is among the players who have signed new contracts at Halifax Panthers this week.

Centre Crooks, 32, has signed a new one year deal, keeping him at The Shay until the end of the 2026 Betfred Championship season.

He has 261 senior appearances under his belt, with 43 first team appearances for the Panthers since joining from Keighley Cougars in 2023.

Crooks said: “I’m over the moon to have a signed an extension to keep me at the club. After the year we had in 25, it’s an exciting time to be at Halifax and I’m looking forward to building on the progress we made last year.”

Ben Crooks has signed a new contract at Halifax Panthers. Pic: Simon Hall

Charlie Graham, who finished last season as the club’s joint top try scorer, has signed on for another year.

The 25-year-old notched 13 tries in 20 first team appearances last season and matched the try tally of Ben Tibbs, who has also signed a new two-year deal this week.

Winger Tibbs, 24, who has made 77 first team appearances so far during his Halifax career, said: “I thoroughly enjoyed last year and feel the buzz is back around The Shay. We will be hoping to build on last season and I’m excited for what this year will bring especially considering all the changes around the league structure.

“Working with Kyle [Eastmond] elevated not just myself but the whole squad I felt, the detail and value he brings to each session helped us achieve what we did. I’m really excited to continue the relationship and secure two more years at this great and historic club.”

Also putting pen to paper this week is Owen McCarron, who has extended his stay at Halifax for one year.

The 26-year-old Australian made 18 appearances in his maiden campaign last term, scoring four tries after joining the club from Whitehaven.

He said: “I’m very happy to be staying on. I loved last season. We had a great year but I think we’ve only scratched the surface of what this group can achieve. Last year was the most enjoyable I’ve had in my career.

“The squad, coaching staff and supporters made it feel like a home away from home. Plus, I never got the chance to play on The Shay’s new pitch last season so there was no way I was leaving without running out on it first.

“I’m really looking forward to working with Kyle again. He’s a massive reason behind my decision to re-sign with the Panthers. I felt I found some strong form under him last season and I’m excited to build on that heading into 2026.

“We’ve got the best fans in the competition and they showed that last year with their incredible home and away support. I can’t wait to see them all again and hopefully as a squad we can give them even more to cheer about next season.”