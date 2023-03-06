PHOTO GALLERY: Action shots from Halifax Panthers' 20-16 win over Batley Bulldogs
Take a look at all the action from Halifax Panthers’ 20-16 success over Batley Bulldogs at The Shay.
By Adam Cheshire
1 hour ago
Updated 6th Mar 2023, 5:42pm
Fax returned to winning ways in the Championship after tries from James Woodburn-Hall, Lachlan Walmsley and James Saltonstall helped Simon Grix’s men recover from a 12-point deficit to overcome a determined Batley outfit.
Here are a selection of photos from the game for you to enjoy, courtesy of Simon Hall.
