PHOTO GALLERY: Action shots from Halifax Panthers’ 24-18 Challenge Cup win over Barrow Raiders

By Adam Cheshire
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 15:37 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 15:38 BST

Fax set up a fifth round tie with neighbours Bradford Bulls after a James Saltonstall double, as well as tries from Jake Maizen, Louis Jouffret and Eribe Doro, gave them victory over a Barrow side who had secured their first league win of the season against the Panthers last weekend.

Here are a selection of photos from Sunday’s game, courtesy of Simon Hall.

1. Action from Halifax Panthers' win over Barrow Raiders at The Shay, on Sunday, April 2, in the fourth round of the Challenge Cup. (Photo credit: Simon Hall)

1. Action from Halifax Panthers' win over Barrow Raiders at The Shay, on Sunday, April 2, in the fourth round of the Challenge Cup. (Photo credit: Simon Hall) Photo: Simon Hall

2. Action from Halifax Panthers' win over Barrow Raiders at The Shay, on Sunday, April 2, in the fourth round of the Challenge Cup. (Photo credit: Simon Hall)

2. Action from Halifax Panthers' win over Barrow Raiders at The Shay, on Sunday, April 2, in the fourth round of the Challenge Cup. (Photo credit: Simon Hall) Photo: Simon Hall

3. Action from Halifax Panthers' win over Barrow Raiders at The Shay, on Sunday, April 2, in the fourth round of the Challenge Cup. (Photo credit: Simon Hall)

3. Action from Halifax Panthers' win over Barrow Raiders at The Shay, on Sunday, April 2, in the fourth round of the Challenge Cup. (Photo credit: Simon Hall) Photo: Simon Hall

4. Action from Halifax Panthers' win over Barrow Raiders at The Shay, on Sunday, April 2, in the fourth round of the Challenge Cup. (Photo credit: Simon Hall)

4. Action from Halifax Panthers' win over Barrow Raiders at The Shay, on Sunday, April 2, in the fourth round of the Challenge Cup. (Photo credit: Simon Hall) Photo: Simon Hall

