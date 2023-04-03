Take a look at all the action from Halifax Panthers’ 24-18 win over Barrow Raiders in the fourth round of the Challenge Cup.
Fax set up a fifth round tie with neighbours Bradford Bulls after a James Saltonstall double, as well as tries from Jake Maizen, Louis Jouffret and Eribe Doro, gave them victory over a Barrow side who had secured their first league win of the season against the Panthers last weekend.
Here are a selection of photos from Sunday’s game, courtesy of Simon Hall.
1. Take a look at all the action from Halifax Panthers’ 24-18 Challenge Cup success over Barrow Raiders
1. Action from Halifax Panthers' win over Barrow Raiders at The Shay, on Sunday, April 2, in the fourth round of the Challenge Cup. (Photo credit: Simon Hall) Photo: Simon Hall
2. Take a look at all the action from Halifax Panthers’ 24-18 Challenge Cup success over Barrow Raiders
2. Action from Halifax Panthers' win over Barrow Raiders at The Shay, on Sunday, April 2, in the fourth round of the Challenge Cup. (Photo credit: Simon Hall) Photo: Simon Hall
3. Take a look at all the action from Halifax Panthers’ 24-18 Challenge Cup success over Barrow Raiders
3. Action from Halifax Panthers' win over Barrow Raiders at The Shay, on Sunday, April 2, in the fourth round of the Challenge Cup. (Photo credit: Simon Hall) Photo: Simon Hall
4. Take a look at all the action from Halifax Panthers’ 24-18 Challenge Cup success over Barrow Raiders
4. Action from Halifax Panthers' win over Barrow Raiders at The Shay, on Sunday, April 2, in the fourth round of the Challenge Cup. (Photo credit: Simon Hall) Photo: Simon Hall