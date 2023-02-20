Take a look at all the action from Halifax Panthers’ 26-18 success over London Broncos at The Shay.
Here are a selection of photos from the game for you to enjoy, courtesy of James Marsden/Just-Media UK
1. Zack McComb, on his 100th career appearance, is tackled by three London Broncos players.
Photo: James Marsden/Just-Media UK
2. Adam Tangata, on his 150th appearance in Fax colours, is brought to ground by three Broncos players.
Photo: James Marsden/Just-Media UK
3. Fax in possession deep in the Broncos' half
Photo: James Marsden/Just-Media UK
4. Louis Jouffret and Zach McComb combine to tackle an opposition player
Photo: James Marsden/Just-Media UK