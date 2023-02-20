News you can trust since 1853
Take a look at all the action from Halifax Panthers’ 26-18 success over London Broncos at The Shay.

PHOTO GALLERY: Action shots from Halifax Panthers' 26-18 victory over London Broncos

By Adam Cheshire
5 minutes ago
Updated 20th Feb 2023, 4:19pm

Fax returned to winning ways in the Championship after withstanding a stirring second half comeback from London Broncos.

Here are a selection of photos from the game for you to enjoy, courtesy of James Marsden/Just-Media UK

1. Zack McComb, on his 100th career appearance, is tackled by three London Broncos players.

Photo: James Marsden/Just-Media UK

2. Adam Tangata, on his 150th appearance in Fax colours, is brought to ground by three Broncos players.

Photo: James Marsden/Just-Media UK

3. Fax in possession deep in the Broncos' half

Photo: James Marsden/Just-Media UK

4. Louis Jouffret and Zach McComb combine to tackle an opposition player

Photo: James Marsden/Just-Media UK

London BroncosHalifax Panthers