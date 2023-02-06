News you can trust since 1853
Action photos: Halifax Panthers 26-18 Sheffield Eagles, Sunday, February 5

Take a look at all the action from Halifax Panthers’ opening day 26-18 success over Sheffield Eagles at The Shay.

By Adam Cheshire
3 minutes ago
Updated 6th Feb 2023, 5:36pm

Fax withheld a resurgent second half comeback from the Eagles to open their 2023 Championship campaign with a hard-earned 26-18 victory.

Here are a selection of photos from the game for you to enjoy.

1. Action shots from the Panthers' opening day victory over Sheffield Eagles at The Shay

Photo: Simon Hall

2. Action shots from the Panthers' opening day victory over Sheffield Eagles at The Shay

2. Louis Joufrett of Halifax makes a pass during the Betfred Championship match between Halifax Panthers and Sheffield Eagles

Photo: Simon Hall

3. Action shots from the Panthers' opening day victory over Sheffield Eagles at The Shay

3. Adam Tangata of Halifax makes a break during the Betfred Championship match between Halifax Panthers and Sheffield Eagles

Photo: Simon Hall

4. Action shots from the Panthers' opening day victory over Sheffield Eagles at The Shay

4. Adam Tangata of Halifax during the Betfred Championship match between Halifax Panthers and Sheffield Eagles

Photo: Simon Hall

