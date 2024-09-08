Gareth Widdop and Ben Tibbs both grabbed doubles alongside tries from Ed Barber and James Woodburn-Hall as Fax ran out 34-6 winners in Round 23 of the Championship.

Calum Turner responded for the Rams.

Fax released a statement on Thursday evening saying that unless the club paid an HMRC tax bill by next week, the future of the club would be under threat, while staff and players had not been fully paid last week due to financial problems.

In a further update on Friday, concerned fans were informed the club’s urgent debt stood at “approximately £80,000, which includes essential payments to HMRC and operational costs such as player and staff wages.”

The club also estimated that “a further £120,000 to £150,000 will be needed to ensure the club can operate sustainably through the end of the year.”

But Fax’s players still had a job to complete on the field as they look to avoid joining Dewsbury in being relegated to League 1.

And although this big win doesn’t mathematically ensure their safety, it has provided a four-point cushion above 12th placed Swinton Lions with only three games remaining.

Both sides were slow out of the blocks at The Shay before the Panthers finally opened the scoring on 23 minutes thanks to Barber powering his way over after showcasing a neat dummy.

Barber went close to a second before Widdop was held up on the line. And the pressure was rewarded in the 29th minute after Joe Keyes and Louis Jouffret combined to release Woodburn-Hall.

Jouffret’s conversion ensured a 10-0 lead at the break. And it didn’t take the home side long to extend their advantage in the second half. In fact, it was within 120 seconds as Jouffret found Widdop with a short ball and the former NRL star did the rest.

The Panthers had chances before try number four arrived in the 53rd minute through Tibbs’ fine individual effort.

Another try followed soon after as Widdop pounced on an error by Turner.

Turner made amends with a try at the other end but Fax, on a day where a win would mean so much, secured victory in style when Tibbs finished a flowing move.

After the game, Fax posted on X: “Committed performance from everyone in blue and white as the Panthers secure big win on important afternoon.

“Thank you for all your loyal and valued support today.”

Take a look at these photos by Simon Hall of Halifax's triumph over Dewsbury.

