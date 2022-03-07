Picture Gallery: Featherstone Rovers fight back to defeat Halifax Panthers

One week after Rovers defeated Halifax in the Challenge Cup, Featherstone repeated the feat in the league, but were pushed all the way by Simon Grix's team.
Louis Jouffret and Cory Aston were the try scorers for the Panthers but the hosts prevailed with Craig Hall scoring twice and adding three kicks while Gareth Gale and Morgan Smith also went over.
1. Going Over
Action from Halifax Panthers' 22-12 loss at Featherstone Rovers in the Betfred Championship.
2. Directing Play
Action from Halifax Panthers' 22-12 loss at Featherstone Rovers in the Betfred Championship.
3. Try Time
Action from Halifax Panthers' 22-12 loss at Featherstone Rovers in the Betfred Championship.
4. Wrapped Up
Action from Halifax Panthers' 22-12 loss at Featherstone Rovers in the Betfred Championship.
