Action from Halifax Panthers' 22-12 loss at Featherstone Rovers in the Betfred Championship. Pictures: Simon Hall

Picture Gallery: Featherstone Rovers fight back to defeat Halifax Panthers

Featherstone Rovers fought back from 12-4 down to defeat Halifax Panthers 22-12 in a hard-fought Betfred Championship match on Sunday.

By Mark Berry
Monday, 7th March 2022, 11:28 am

One week after Rovers defeated Halifax in the Challenge Cup, Featherstone repeated the feat in the league, but were pushed all the way by Simon Grix's team.

Louis Jouffret and Cory Aston were the try scorers for the Panthers but the hosts prevailed with Craig Hall scoring twice and adding three kicks while Gareth Gale and Morgan Smith also went over.

Read the match report here

1. Going Over

Action from Halifax Panthers' 22-12 loss at Featherstone Rovers in the Betfred Championship. Pictures: Simon Hall

Photo: Simon Hall

Photo Sales

2. Directing Play

Action from Halifax Panthers' 22-12 loss at Featherstone Rovers in the Betfred Championship. Pictures: Simon Hall

Photo: Simon Hall

Photo Sales

3. Try Time

Action from Halifax Panthers' 22-12 loss at Featherstone Rovers in the Betfred Championship. Pictures: Simon Hall

Photo: Simon Hall

Photo Sales

4. Wrapped Up

Action from Halifax Panthers' 22-12 loss at Featherstone Rovers in the Betfred Championship. Pictures: Simon Hall

Photo: Simon Hall

Photo Sales
Featherstone RoversHalifax PanthersHalifaxFeatherstoneSimon Grix
Next Page
Page 1 of 3