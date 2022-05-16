Picture Gallery: Halifax Panthers ease past Sheffield Eagles to stretch unbeaten run

Ben Tibbs completed a hat-trick to keep Panthers fourth in the table.
Read the full match report here
1. Defence
Action from Halifax Panthers' victory over Sheffield Eagles on Sunday. Picture: Simon Hall
Photo: Simon Hall
2. In Form
Action from Halifax Panthers' victory over Sheffield Eagles on Sunday. Picture: Simon Hall
Photo: Simon Hall
3. Strength
Action from Halifax Panthers' victory over Sheffield Eagles on Sunday. Picture: Simon Hall
Photo: Simon Hall
4. Celebrate
Action from Halifax Panthers' victory over Sheffield Eagles on Sunday. Picture: Simon Hall
Photo: Simon Hall