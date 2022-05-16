Action from Halifax Panthers' victory over Sheffield Eagles on Sunday. Picture: Simon Hall

Picture Gallery: Halifax Panthers ease past Sheffield Eagles to stretch unbeaten run

Halifax Panthers extended their winning run to six games with a 38-14 win over Sheffield Eagles in their fiery Betfred Championship round 11 encounter at the Shay.

By Mark Berry
Monday, 16th May 2022, 9:40 am
Updated Monday, 16th May 2022, 9:42 am

Ben Tibbs completed a hat-trick to keep Panthers fourth in the table.

