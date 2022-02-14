Picture Gallery: Halifax Panthers edged out by Widnes Vikings in drop goal drama

Eribe Doro's try, together with Joe Edge's conversion and penalty, gave Vikings an 8-0 half-time lead but Panthers' James Saltonstall crossed and Joe Keyes added the goal early in the second half.
Keyes kicked a penalty to level matters on 55 minutes but Smith's drop goal 12 minutes later proved to be the decisive moment for Vikings.
Read the full match report here
1. Hard Yards
Action from Halifax Panthers' 9-8 home loss to Widnes Vikings. Picture: Simon Hall
2. Celebrate
3. Close Encounter
4. Big Defence
