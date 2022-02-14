Matty Smith's drop goal proved decisive. Picture: Simon Hall

Picture Gallery: Halifax Panthers edged out by Widnes Vikings in drop goal drama

Matty Smith's drop goal consigned Halifax Panthers to an agonising 9-8 loss to Widnes Vikings in a hard-fought Betfred Championship clash at The Shay.

By Mark Berry
Monday, 14th February 2022, 8:51 am

Eribe Doro's try, together with Joe Edge's conversion and penalty, gave Vikings an 8-0 half-time lead but Panthers' James Saltonstall crossed and Joe Keyes added the goal early in the second half.

Keyes kicked a penalty to level matters on 55 minutes but Smith's drop goal 12 minutes later proved to be the decisive moment for Vikings.

Read the full match report here

1. Hard Yards

Action from Halifax Panthers' 9-8 home loss to Widnes Vikings. Picture: Simon Hall

Photo: Simon Hall

2. Celebrate

Action from Halifax Panthers' 9-8 home loss to Widnes Vikings. Picture: Simon Hall

Photo: Simon Hall

3. Close Encounter

Action from Halifax Panthers' 9-8 home loss to Widnes Vikings. Picture: Simon Hall

Photo: Simon Hall

4. Big Defence

Action from Halifax Panthers' 9-8 home loss to Widnes Vikings. Picture: Simon Hall

Photo: Simon Hall

