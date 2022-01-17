Scott Grix celebrated his testimonial. Picture: Simon Hall

Picture Gallery: Halifax Panthers lose to Wakefield Trinity in Grix testimonial

A new look Halifax Panthers side lost 52-24 to Super League side Wakefield Trinity in Scott Grix's testimonial game at The Shay.

By Mark Berry
Monday, 17th January 2022, 8:14 am
Updated Monday, 17th January 2022, 8:16 am

Liam Hood, Corey Hall, Jai Whitbread and Tom Lineham all touched down for Trinity, along with Jacob Miller and Max Jowitt, as the visitors powered into a 34-12 half-time lead.

Halifax’s Cory Aston and Ben Tibbs opened and closed the first-half scoring and the home team had a purple patch in the third quarter, when Elliot Morris and Joe Keyes both went over to cut Trinity’s advantage to 10 points.

But Wakefield, who gave some young players a run in the second half, finished on top through touchdowns from Isaac Shaw, Reece Lyne and Whitbread.

1. First Outing

Action from Halifax Panthers' pre-season game against Wakefield Trinity. Picture: Simon Hall

Photo: Simon Hall

Photo Sales

2. No Way Through

Action from Halifax Panthers' clash with Wakefield Trinity. Picture: Simon Hall

Photo: Simon Hall

Photo Sales

3. Wrapped Up

Action from Halifax Panthers' pre-season game against Wakefield Trinity. Picture: Simon Hall

Photo: Simon Hall

Photo Sales

4. Attack

Action from Halifax Panthers' pre-season game against Wakefield Trinity. Picture: Simon Hall

Photo: Simon Hall

Photo Sales
Wakefield TrinityHalifax PanthersSuper LeagueTrinityHalifax
Next Page
Page 1 of 2