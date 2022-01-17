Picture Gallery: Halifax Panthers lose to Wakefield Trinity in Grix testimonial

Liam Hood, Corey Hall, Jai Whitbread and Tom Lineham all touched down for Trinity, along with Jacob Miller and Max Jowitt, as the visitors powered into a 34-12 half-time lead.

Halifax’s Cory Aston and Ben Tibbs opened and closed the first-half scoring and the home team had a purple patch in the third quarter, when Elliot Morris and Joe Keyes both went over to cut Trinity’s advantage to 10 points.

But Wakefield, who gave some young players a run in the second half, finished on top through touchdowns from Isaac Shaw, Reece Lyne and Whitbread.

1. First Outing Action from Halifax Panthers' pre-season game against Wakefield Trinity. Picture: Simon Hall Photo: Simon Hall Photo Sales

2. No Way Through Action from Halifax Panthers' clash with Wakefield Trinity. Picture: Simon Hall Photo: Simon Hall Photo Sales

3. Wrapped Up Action from Halifax Panthers' pre-season game against Wakefield Trinity. Picture: Simon Hall Photo: Simon Hall Photo Sales

4. Attack Action from Halifax Panthers' pre-season game against Wakefield Trinity. Picture: Simon Hall Photo: Simon Hall Photo Sales