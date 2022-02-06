Picture Gallery: Halifax Panthers roar to victory over London Broncos

Ben Kavanagh's try and Joe Keyes' conversion were the only scores of the first half but Halifax pulled away in the second, with tries from Cory Aston, Matt Garside, Ed Barber and Brandon Moore. Keyes added another three goals to wrap-up the scoring at the Shay.
1. Top Team
Halifax Panthers romped to a 28-0 win over London Broncos in their first home game of the Betfred Championship season. Picture: Simon Hall
Photo: Simon Hall
