Halifax Panthers romped to a 28-0 win over London Broncos in their first home game of the Betfred Championship season. Picture: Simon Hall

Picture Gallery: Halifax Panthers roar to victory over London Broncos

Halifax Panthers celebrated a fine 28-0 win over London Broncos in their first home game of the Betfred Championship season.

By Mark Berry
Sunday, 6th February 2022, 5:46 pm
Updated Sunday, 6th February 2022, 5:48 pm

Ben Kavanagh's try and Joe Keyes' conversion were the only scores of the first half but Halifax pulled away in the second, with tries from Cory Aston, Matt Garside, Ed Barber and Brandon Moore. Keyes added another three goals to wrap-up the scoring at the Shay.

1. Top Team

Halifax Panthers romped to a 28-0 win over London Broncos in their first home game of the Betfred Championship season. Picture: Simon Hall

Photo: Simon Hall

Photo Sales

2. Touchdown

Halifax Panthers romped to a 28-0 win over London Broncos in their first home game of the Betfred Championship season. Picture: Simon Hall

Photo: Simon Hall

Photo Sales

3. Tackled

Halifax Panthers romped to a 28-0 win over London Broncos in their first home game of the Betfred Championship season. Picture: Simon Hall

Photo: Simon Hall

Photo Sales

4. Home Comforts

Halifax Panthers romped to a 28-0 win over London Broncos in their first home game of the Betfred Championship season. Picture: Simon Hall

Photo: Simon Hall

Photo Sales
Halifax PanthersLondon BroncosHalifax
Next Page
Page 1 of 2