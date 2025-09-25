Halifax Panthers travel to York Knights for a play-off semi-final this Saturday. Photo credit: Halifax Panthers

Halifax Panthers are set for a mouth-watering Championship play-off semi-final clash with the “brilliant” League Leaders’ Shield winners York Knights this Saturday (September 27, kick off 6pm).

Fax are in spectacularly fine form having won their previous six games, the most recent being the stunning 40-4 triumph to knock Oldham out of the first stage of the play-offs at Boundary Park.

Another away trip now awaits the Panthers, although the Knights stormed to the Leaders’ Shield having won a club record 17 league games to end the season.

Halifax have, of course, beaten York at the LNER Community Stadium back in March.

Does that give Kyle Eastmond’s men a psychological edge going into this weekend’s highly-anticipated showdown?

Fax’s head coach told Panthers’ TV:

“I don’t really believe in that if I am honest. We came to Oldham (earlier in the season) and had a pub performance. Then we got a win (in the play-offs).

“What I do know is that York are a brilliant team that we really respect. They are well coached, they have some good players and they are dangerous. We will prepare for our very best to perform and we will do that.

“We are in the play-offs and it is good to take that in and use it. But we also believe that we are a decent team ourselves. We can concentrate on ourselves and enjoy it. We will go over there and try to back it up.”

On the impressive performance at Oldham last Friday night, and how Fax can continue that form at York, Eastmond added:

“I was really proud and I was really happy for the lads. They put a lot into that and they have put a lot into the year. We said that at some stage they will get it paid back to them and I was really glad they got that win.

“The reason why we can put performances in like that is because we put pressure on ourselves. We expect to perform well and we want to do well. We have got the right characters in the dressing room who are driving the standard.

“It is a one-off game, where both teams want to win and we will be going with a mindset to win.”