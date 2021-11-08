Players depart and arrive at Halifax Panthers
In a busy weekend behind the scenes at the club, it has been a case of two in, one out at Halifax Panthers.
Louis Jouffret and Cole Oakley are the ninth and tenth signings made by boss Simon Grix as he builds his squad ahead of the 2022 season.
Half-back Jouffret, 26, who previously had spells at Toulouse, Featherstone and Batley, said: “I am really pleased to join the Panthers next season,” said Jouffret. “It’s a good team with some really great fans and I can’t wait to start playing at the Shay.”
His arrival came shortly after the arrival of 21-year-old centre Cole, who has moved from hometown club Warrington Wolves. He said: “You can see the ambition of the club with the signings that have already been made in the off season, it’s going to be an exciting season in 2022.”
However, the club has also revealed that half-back Connor Robinson has left the club to take up a contract with a club outside the Betfred Championship.
A club statement said: "Last month Halifax Panthers were approached by a club, who enquired about Connor’s availability for the 2022 season.
"Connor was contracted to the club for the upcoming season but given the exciting additions made to Simon Grix’s squad for next year, coupled with the player’s wish to take on a new challenge, it was agreed that we would allow Connor to explore his options and take up a new deal elsewhere."