Dramatic and chaotic in equal measures, perhaps this 22-22 draw was a fair result between these rivals and neighbours, although Fax will be distraught in failing to secure their second victory over the Bulls this season, having dispatched them from the Challenge Cup in April, despite coming agonisingly close – they had an eight-point lead with nine minutes left, and a two point advantage with barely a minute remaining.

The three games between the sides have therefore resulted in a win apiece and a draw. They are both still fifth and sixth in the league. It’s been hard to separate them.

The first half at Odsal can only be described as a half of two halves with the Bulls bulldozing their way into a seemingly comfortable 8-0 lead after a series of Fax errors. However, the Panthers pounced on a host of mistakes from the home side in the final 13 minutes of the half to nudge into a 12-8 advantage at the interval.

Louis Jouffret scored 10 points in Fax's game at Bradford Bull. (Photo credit: Simon Hall)

James Saltonstall was in the thick of the action at the beginning and end of the first half as he failed to hold onto a high bomb in the opening seconds, enabling the Bulls to gain some early momentum.

A looping pass by Jordan Baldwinson gave David Foggin-Johnston and Kieran Gill chances to get over but Fax’s defence held firm. Foggin-Johnston did fly over in the corner in the next set but the pass into him was way forward.

Simon Grix’s men were struggling to gain field position and possession within the Bulls’ half as the errors kept coming and the pressure finally told after ten minutes, with Jordan Lilley finding Joe Arundel who found a gap in the Fax line to get the first try of the afternoon. And a deserved one as well for the home side.

Patton successfully kicked the conversion before taking a further two points on offer after yet another Fax infringement.

Odsal STadium, home of Bradford Bulls

However, these errors were clearly contagious, as Fax passed the baton-of-blunder onto the Bulls, with James Woodburn-Hall and Adam O’Brien, in his second game of a two-week stint with the club, being taken late off the ball, as well as an interference at a Fax play the ball. The latter mistake ensured another set of six, resulting in the excellent Louis Jouffret passing to Gee, who spun out of a challenge and stretched out an arm to get Fax back into the engaging contest.

And, incredibly, Fax were in front by half-time, as Saltonstall put his first minute drop out of his memory by celebrating his eleventh try of the season, grabbing an inch-perfect pass from Woodburn-Hall to run in behind the sticks.

Fax’s 12-8 half-time lead, however, was wiped out within six minutes of the second half as Fenton Rogers crashed over from close range.

It could have been worse for the Panthers when Brad England raced through but he was pulled back for an earlier obstruction.

It was turning into a very tense, but highly watchable, affair, as the dark clouds rolled in over Odsal. You may have been forgiven for thinking it was looking ominous for the visitors. Instead, they got themselves back in front.

Ben Crooks, on his debut following his move from Keighley Cougars, made some excellent yardage down the middle and, two tackles later, Jouffret sprinted over in the right corner before converting his own try.

The forecasted heavy showers did not disappoint as the heavens opened with 20 minutes remaining.

But the Bulls were walking into a Fax storm, as the league’s top try scorer, Lachlan Walmsley, largely a spectator for the majority of the game, blustered forward to claim birthday boy Kyle Wood’s crossfield kick, and touch down.

Jouffret missed his first kick of the day and, as the clock ticked towards 70 minutes, Bradford brought the game back to within two points when England raced over and Patton made it a hat-trick of conversions.

Fax defended for their lives to keep it at 22-20 until Adam Tangata, inexplicably, impeded James Segeyaro with one minute remaining and Patton coolly levelled the contest to ensure the points were shared.

Bradford: Holmes, Blackmore, Arundel, Gill, Foggin-Johnston, Patton, Lilley, Baldwinson, Flanagan Snr, Lawrence, Butler, Thompson, Appo

Interchanges: England, Scurr, Rogers, Segeyaro

Tries: Arundel, Rogers, England

Conversions: Patton (3)

Penalties: Patton (2)

Halifax: Woodburn-Hall, Walmsley, Tibbs, Crooks, Saltonstall, Jouffret, Wood, Calcott, Moore, Murray, Kavanagh, Gee, Larroyer

Interchanges: O’Brien, Tangata, Lannon, McComb

Tries: Gee, Saltonstall, Jouffret, Walmsley