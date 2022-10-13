Around 400 people are expected to attend the event at Headingley on November 9, which will pay tribute to more than 100 former Great Britain and England Lionesses, who played in the 1990s and early 2000s.

The event is to be hosted by BBC’s Tanya Arnold and introduced by Clare Balding, and players will receive their caps and heritage numbers for the very first time.

Among the former internationals who will star at the event is Halifax’s McIntosh, recently inducted into the RFL Women’s Rugby League Hall of Fame and the first black woman to captain a Great Britain team in any sport.

Castleford's Brenda Dobek, Sally Milburn, from Barrow, and Halifax's Lisa McIntosh have been inducted into the RFL Women’s Rugby League Hall of Fame.

She said: “We are thrilled that the RFL are recognising our international achievements.

“We loved our time playing for Great Britain, and made huge sacrifices and commitments in order to play rugby league.

“This event will honour over 100 women who had been written out of history. It is an important historical event, one we are all looking forward to.”

McIntosh, 55, joined the Great Britain Lionesses after playing her club rugby for Dudley Hill, Bradford Thunderbirds and Halifax, where she was captain.

She also represented Yorkshire from 1988 and toured France in 1989 prior to her debut with the Great Britain Lionesses.

She was named captain for Great Britain’s 1996 tour of Australia, where she scored six tries and a goal. Lisa then captained the squad for a second time for the New Zealand tour in 1998.

She then went on to play for Great Britain in the 2000 World Series, in the UK, before taking up the captain’s role for the third time when the Lionesses toured Australia in 2002.

Her last international was in 2002 but she carried on playing at club level until she was nearly 40.

