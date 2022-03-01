Russia banned from international rugby league competitions

A joint statement said: “IRL and ERL unequivocally condemn the Russian government’s unprovoked attack on Ukraine . In line with the recommendation issued by the International Olympic Committee, Russia is henceforth barred from participating in any international rugby league competition until further notice.

"While the brunt of the Russian state’s indefensible actions are being borne by innocent Ukrainian civilians, both organisations also recognise the difficult position for the many Russian citizens who do not support the war.”