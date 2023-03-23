The 29-year-old, who has scored five tries in seven appearances so far this season, said: “It’s a great feeling to have another year secured already.

“Obviously, it’s only the beginning of the season so to get that boxed off and done is a good feeling.

"Hopefully I can keep up my form, I feel I’ve started the year pretty well and hopefully I can keep that up for the rest of the season and beyond.

Halifax Panthers' winger James Saltonstall. Pic: Simon Hall

"It means a lot to me to play for this club, I think I always give my all every game and put that into my performances and as long as I’m here, I’ll continue to do the same.”

“Since I came to Halifax, I never bothered getting an agent or looking elsewhere or anything like that.

"Even when I was younger, I always wanted to play for Fax and ever since I’ve been here, I’ve never looked to leave.

"When you play for your hometown club, when you mean it means a little bit more and when you lose it hurts more but I wouldn’t change it and wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.”

“It’s great news and an easy bit of business I suppose”, said Panthers head coach Simon Grix.

“Salty is happy here and I don’t think he’d play for anyone else if truth be told. It’s his hometown club and he’s been very consistent for a long time really. He’s grown up a lot in recent years which I think has had a positive impact on his performances, and he’s been a shining light for us this year.”

“He’s got a good rugby brain, he’s very dependable and somebody you want in the trenches with you.

"He’s a good example for hard work and putting himself where not many people would. It’s not normal to run into brick walls but he keeps doing it, he keeps tipping up. He’s very proud to represent our club and his town and he’s a very popular member of our squad.

"As I say, with age he’s got a lot better and easier to handle off the pitch and that really has transferred into his game. There’s plenty left in his tank as well and hopefully he’s got quite a few more years at Halifax yet. “

Director of Rugby Richard Durgan added: “It’s probably the most obvious resigning we could’ve made.

"James has been one of our most consistent performers over the last few years, a local boy who absolutely loves playing for us and it was a no brainer for him as much as it was for us.