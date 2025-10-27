Scottish international Liu swaps Bulls for Panthers

Scottish international Bayley Liu. Pic: Alex Livesey/Getty Images for RLWC

Halifax Panthers boss Kyle Eastmond has made his first signing of the closed season by snaring Scottish international second rower Bayley Liu from Bradford Bulls.

The 29-year-old, who can also play centre, is New Zealand born and began his career with Central Queensland Capras before making the move to England.

He has 79 first team career appearances under his belt so far, scoring 25 tries, and the former Dewsbury and Sheffield man is pleased to have made the move to The Shay on a one-year contract.

He told the Panthers’ official website: “It feels really good to be calling myself a Panther. I’ve played at The Shay for a long time but not for Halifax so I’m just looking forward to getting here with all the boys and getting started.

"The new pitch is looking really good, I’ve always enjoyed coming here to play. There’s always a good crowd here so it’s good to have them on my side now then the stick they used to give me.

"I’ve copped it a bit over the years but it’ll be good to be on their side for once, I’m looking forward to it.”

“From the conversations I had with Kyle before coming to Fax, it’s good to hear that a coach wants you and hopefully I can help this team win.

"I’m an effort based player, I’m pretty versatile and happy to play wherever I’m needed.

"I can play back row, centre, middle, anywhere I can help the team really. Just as long as I’m on the field, I don’t really care where I play.

“My main focus this season is staying injury free and avoiding any suspensions so that I can play as many games as possible to help the boys finish as high up the table as we can. I’m ready to get started.”