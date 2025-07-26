Second-half comeback sees league leaders York to victory over Halifax Panthers
A second-half fightback saw Halifax Panthers lose 19-12 against league leaders York City Knights.
The Panthers led 6-0 at half-time thanks to Charlie Graham's opener, followed by a Halifax penalty.
But Ben Jones-Bishop’s try and the subsequent conversion brought the visitors level after an hour.
Paul McShane’s converted try a few minutes later saw York complete their comeback, before Jones-Bishop’s second converted try of the game.
A York drop goal put the seal on it with six minutes remaining, but Fax did get a consolation try from James Saltonstall shortly before the end.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.