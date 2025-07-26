Second-half comeback sees league leaders York to victory over Halifax Panthers

By Tom Scargill
Published 26th Jul 2025, 12:38 BST
Halifax Panthersplaceholder image
Halifax Panthers
A second-half fightback saw Halifax Panthers lose 19-12 against league leaders York City Knights.

The Panthers led 6-0 at half-time thanks to Charlie Graham's opener, followed by a Halifax penalty.

But Ben Jones-Bishop’s try and the subsequent conversion brought the visitors level after an hour.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Paul McShane’s converted try a few minutes later saw York complete their comeback, before Jones-Bishop’s second converted try of the game.

A York drop goal put the seal on it with six minutes remaining, but Fax did get a consolation try from James Saltonstall shortly before the end.

Related topics:Halifax PanthersYorkYork City KnightsHalifaxCharlie GrahamPaul McShane

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice