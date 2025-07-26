Second-half comeback sees league leaders York to victory over Halifax Panthers

Halifax Panthers

A second-half fightback saw Halifax Panthers lose 19-12 against league leaders York City Knights.

The Panthers led 6-0 at half-time thanks to Charlie Graham's opener, followed by a Halifax penalty.

But Ben Jones-Bishop’s try and the subsequent conversion brought the visitors level after an hour.

Paul McShane’s converted try a few minutes later saw York complete their comeback, before Jones-Bishop’s second converted try of the game.

A York drop goal put the seal on it with six minutes remaining, but Fax did get a consolation try from James Saltonstall shortly before the end.