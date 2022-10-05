Shay set to host pre-Rugby League World Cup blockbuster between France and Tonga
The pre-Rugby League World Cup blockbuster between France and Tonga takes place at The Shay on Saturday.
Wednesday, 5th October 2022, 7:30 pm
The game will kick-off at 2pm and features Tonga, among the favourites for the tournament being held in England during October and November, taking on France, who hosted the first World Cup in 1954 and will also host the next, in 2025.
Tonga previously played at The Shay in November 2013 when they took on Italy.
The Rugby League World Cup gets under way on Saturday, 15 October and you can watch all 61 games from the men's, women's and wheelchair events live on the BBC.
Tickets are available here.