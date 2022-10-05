Shay set to host pre-Rugby League World Cup blockbuster between France and Tonga

The game will kick-off at 2pm and features Tonga, among the favourites for the tournament being held in England during October and November, taking on France, who hosted the first World Cup in 1954 and will also host the next, in 2025.

Tonga previously played at The Shay in November 2013 when they took on Italy.

The Rugby League World Cup gets under way on Saturday, 15 October and you can watch all 61 games from the men's, women's and wheelchair events live on the BBC.

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - JUNE 22: The Tongan team challenge during the Oceania league test between the Kiwis and Mate Ma'a Tonga at Mt Smart Stadium on June 22, 2019 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Fiona Goodall/Getty Images)

Tickets are available here.