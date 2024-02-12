News you can trust since 1853
Wakefield Trinity's Josh Griffin is tackled by Oli Lewis of Siddal in Saturday's Challenge Cup matchWakefield Trinity's Josh Griffin is tackled by Oli Lewis of Siddal in Saturday's Challenge Cup match
Siddal 6-70 Wakefield: Trinity score 58 unanswered second half points to reach Challenge Cup fourth round

Wakefield Trinity ran in 12 tries as they saw off Siddal 70-6 to reach the fourth round of the Challenge Cup.
By Dominic Brown
Published 12th Feb 2024, 12:30 GMT

A brave first half performance from Siddal – including a try from Oli Lewis – saw them head into the break only six points behind, but 58 unanswered points from Trinity in the second half saw the Championship side ease past their National Conference League opposition.

Oliver Pratt, Josh Griffin, Max Jowitt and Jack Croft all scored twice, and there were further tries from Iain Thornley, Luke Gale, Thomas Doyle and Liam Hood.

Both teams played the majority of the match with 12 men, as Trinity’s Mason Lino and Siddal’s Oli Lewis were sent off in the 30th minute.

Here is a selection of photos from Saturday’s match, taken by Jim Fitton.

Thomas Doyle touches down for Wakefield

1. Challenge Cup

Thomas Doyle touches down for Wakefield Photo: Jim Fitton

Lewis Hosty for Siddal

2. Challenge Cup

Lewis Hosty for Siddal Photo: Jim Fitton

Max Jowitt for Wakefield

3. Challenge Cup

Max Jowitt for Wakefield Photo: Jim Fitton

Luke Gale runs in for a try for Wakefield

4. Challenge Cup

Luke Gale runs in for a try for Wakefield Photo: Jim Fitton

