The eagerly awaited fixture was initially due to be played at Chevinedge tomorrow (Saturday) but will now kick off at 2.30pm on Sunday, March 12, at the same venue.

According to Siddal’s website, the club hopes that “the extra 24 hours, and the anticipated thaw on Sunday, should allow us to get the game on.”

The club has also confirmed that all junior games scheduled at Chevinedge this weekend have been called off.