Siddal ARLFC vs Sheffield Eagles: Challenge Cup tie postponed by 24 hours
Siddal’s Challenge Cup third round tie at home to former winners Sheffield Eagles has been put back by 24 hours due to the heavy snow in and around Halifax.
By Adam Cheshire
3 hours ago - 1 min read
The eagerly awaited fixture was initially due to be played at Chevinedge tomorrow (Saturday) but will now kick off at 2.30pm on Sunday, March 12, at the same venue.
According to Siddal’s website, the club hopes that “the extra 24 hours, and the anticipated thaw on Sunday, should allow us to get the game on.”
The club has also confirmed that all junior games scheduled at Chevinedge this weekend have been called off.