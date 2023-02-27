The Vikings ran in eight tries to secure an emphatic 42-14 Championship victory over Fax, who only had a Lachlan Walmsley double and a very late Matty Gee try to celebrate.

Assessing the performance, Grix told Viaplay:

“We were soundly beaten. Credit to Widnes, I thought they were really good. We need to make our actions match our words. There is a lot of talking going on but I’m not sure there is enough action.

“We will go back and look at it. I am not going to throw the toys out of the pram. It is still the early season and we are still trying to find our way.

“We are just having a bit of a confidence wobble at the minute. We have just got to work hard to get it back.”

Grix admitted there was only one player who came away with any ‘credit’.

“There won’t be many blokes coming here with credit but I thought Bob (Jacob) Fairbank had a good dig for us.

“He had a bit of physicality about him, which we needed. He is one of the blokes whose actions match his words and we need a few more of them.”

On the injury to Joe Keyes, who had to leave the field midway through the first half, Grix said:

“He looks a little bit rattled. I think he has popped an elbow when Shane (Grady) has run at him but it’s just one of those things, it happens.