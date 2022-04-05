Simon Grix on Leeds Rhinos job and his long-term future at Halifax Panthers

Simon Grix.

The 36-year-old has been in charge of the Panthers since 2019 and has enjoyed successes in both the Challenge Cup and the Championship.

In his first season, Grix helped the Panthers to a historic cup semi-final where his men eventually lost 26-2 against St. Helens.

Last year, Grix oversaw a memorable league season which saw Halifax finish third in the table before reaching a play-off semi-final.

A 42-10 loss against Featherstone Rovers ended their hopes of Super League promotion, but the side earned many plaudits for their impressive campaign.

Meanwhile, a new job opportunity has opened up in Leeds following the recent resignation of Richard Agar.

When asked about the vacancy at Leeds Rhinos and whether he was contacted by the club’s chief executive Gary Hetherington, Grix said: “No, no he’s not. I’m quite happy where I am.

“I’m very comfortable here and learning my trade here at a club which means a lot to me. I won’t be going anywhere any time soon I would imagine.

“Leeds are in a tough spot, but they’ve got a lot of good people at the club who will make the right decisions to put them back on track. I’m sure they will appoint the right bloke and turn it around because they’ve got some quality there.”

Grix was speaking following Sunday’s victory over Whitehaven which saw Halifax overturn a 14-point half-time deficit.