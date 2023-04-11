Simon Grix says 'errors and discipline' cost Halifax Panthers in their Easter Monday defeat to Bradford Bulls

But he admired his players’ effort during the game, especially when they went down to 12 men following Ben Kavanagh’s sin binning in the 58th minute.

He said: “Our errors, our discipline is ultimately what lost us the game.

“The effort can't be and won't be questioned. They are trying hard, we all are, and there's no one more frustrated than the blokes that have just been stood in the room reflecting on the game.”

Halifax Panthers coach Simon Grix

He praised both sets of players for competing in some poor conditions in front of a loud, large crowd at The Shay.

Grix predicts a different game when the Bulls return to The Shay in the next round of the Challenge Cup later this month, with dual registration players changing and returning players to the Bulls.

He doesn’t believe his side have too much to do to change the outcome of that game, apart from tightening up on the areas where they fell short on Monday night.

“We’ve got to be patient, honest and try our best to keep tidying up those areas and it will come,” he said.

Match action from Halifax Panthers v Bradford Bulls at The Shay on Easter Monday. Photo: Simon Hall

"We’ve just got to keep coming with the same effort and persevere.”

Looking forward, Grix is not downhearted about the Panthers’ prospects for the rest of the season and knows it is all about tightening up on the areas they can control.