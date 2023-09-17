Watch more videos on Shots!

Fax had Louis Jouffret to thank for the crucial two points after his dramatic drop goal sealed a thrilling 23-22 triumph at Cougar Park.

But Grix, despite being grateful for the Frenchman’s late intervention, was left unimpressed with how his side went about the 80 minutes. He said:

“That was garbage today in terms of what we’re capable of. Keighley played some really good stuff but our attitude was poor. There is no other description for it. We played like a set of victims, hoping the referee would give us some penalties back and some of the dropped balls were atrocious to be honest. We showed up with an arrogance today.

“We were happy to blame each other and, on the flip side, we were also hoping that someone else would do something to get us out of danger. Some people can walk away with their heads up. Some need to have a look at that and have their toes curling like mine were for most of that game.

“It was an ordinary performance but we got the two points and that’s the important bit. Now the challenge is to flip your attitude around.”

Asked if he was pleased with the character his side showed after conceding two early tries, Grix responded:

“It is all in the wrong areas and at the wrong times though, isn’t it. We need to show that character and ruthlessness early. We just thought Keighley were going to roll over because we beat Toulouse last week. No one cares about last week.

“Talking the talk and walking the walk is different. We have all said the right things, they said the right things at half time but I’m not so sure many of them wanted it today.”

On Jouffret’s successful drop goal, Grix said:

“It was ugly. It was like a carrier bag going over the sticks. But, as he told me, it’s worth one point, same as the rest, so he’ll take it.

“That set showed where we should have been. We went from our own ten, all the way down to kick a drop goal - four plays later we were in a kick position. If we’d have done the simplest bit of running hard, getting your nose down, playing the ball fast, that’s how easy it could have been for larger portions of the game.