Halifax Panthers have announced that head coach Simon Grix will be leaving the club at the end of this season.

Grix has informed the club of his intention to take on a new challenge after four years in the role.

After joining Fax midway through the 2019 campaign, he has led them to a Challenge Cup semi-final, as well as consecutive third-place finishes in the Championship.

The Panthers are also 80 minutes away from a first Wembley visit since 1988 when they take on London Broncos this Saturday.

Simon Grix will be leaving his role as head coach at Halifax Panthers at the end of this season. (Photo credit: James Marsden)

His recent success with the club saw him being offered a new long-term contract to stay at The Shay, but he will now depart after the season ends in October.

Director of Rugby Richard Durgan, told the club’s website: “Simon has informed the board he’s going to be taking up a new opportunity at the end of the season. From a personal point of view, I’m gutted. We have a really good working relationship and we’ve been together through some challenging times on and off the pitch. We’ve stuck together in the trenches and I’m sad to be losing him personally, but at the same time, I’m excited for him that opportunities have emerged, which is thoroughly deserved.

“Thankfully, Simon’s decision to inform us at this stage gives us time. We don’t feel under any massive time pressure which we would have been if it was later in the season when a final decision was made, but equally, we won’t be hanging around. We’ve been well on with recruitment and got a lot of our business done early but we’re not full yet in terms of our playing squad, so there are some gaps to be filled. Of course, letting Simon’s successor have some input in those decisions would be preferable.

“Simon will have some input in this process I’m sure and it will come down to myself and the board to go through that process. We’ve got a certain DNA in how we play rugby – a good, exciting brand. We want a coach who continues that brand.

“Without pre-empting who these people will be, we have a lot going on, both on and off the pitch. We are looking at new training facilities, we have launched our PDRL and LDRL teams and the Ladies team is ongoing. It’s a really good time to be involved with the club.