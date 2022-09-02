Singer Chloebeth explains why Halifax Panthers derby with Bradford Bulls game was extra-special

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 2,703 spectators at The Shay were given a special surprise when local singer Chloebeth performed four songs before kick-off.

As it turns out, Chloebeth is not just another singer, but in fact, holds a close connection to rugby league.

The Halifax-based artist is the daughter of rugby league legend Jon Hamer, who spent 12-years with Bradford Northern and won two Yorkshire Cups.

Halifax singer Chloebeth is the daughter of former Bradford rugby league player Jon Hamer. Pic: Seb Sternik

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“My dad played for Bradford for a long time, he was a prop forward,” said Chloebeth. “I was brought up with rugby, I was brought up supporting the Bulls. I supported the Bulls for a long time as a kid, because my dad played for them.

“I watched him at Wembley, I went to all of his games. I’ve always loved rugby. I prefer rugby over football any day. I like rugby, it’s engraved in me. It was part of my childhood.

“The fact I’m singing at this game in particular, Halifax versus Bradford, means a lot to me because obviously my dad played for Bulls and me being local from Halifax. It means a lot to me and performing here means even more.”

Hamer, who once shared the rugby field with the likes of Brian McDermott, Steve McNamara and Brian Noble, was in attendance to watch his daughter perform.

Chloebeth added: “I’ve been singing for a fair few years now. I do it full time, I do it for a living. I’m a classically trained singer, I write my own songs as well. They’re all on Spotify and Apple Music.

“I do busking around the country and I sing at weddings and events. I went to University in Manchester and I studied music. I loved uni. And I’m from Halifax, from Northowram.