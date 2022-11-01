The 26 year-old reached a special milestone of 150 games for Halifax this year and his extension puts him in sight of the 200-game landmark.

Head coach Simon Grix said: “I think we’ve been building our team around Brandon for a while now.

“I’m really happy to have him on board again. I think we’ve seen this year, he as he played 26 of the 27 fixtures, once again playing the season under circumstances where at times he probably shouldn’t have been playing.

Brandon Moore. Pic: Simon Hall

"But he’s one of those guys, he’s disgusted if he has to miss a bit of training never mind miss a game.”

“He’s been really good for us, consistent in performance and as a captain, he has got better verbally. When he speaks, people listen but moreover, his actions speak louder than any words could.

"He’s consistently doing the effort stuff week in week out and putting other people to shame at times, and that’s his best quality; his commitment and consistency in his actions. So we’re really happy to get that deal done.”

“I think he’s been a good Ying to Woody’s (Kyle Wood) Yang this year. They’ve worked quite nicely together at times and he’s taken the lion’s share.

Advertisement Hide Ad