Halifax have been beaten by York in the play-offs tonight. Picture by Darren Greenhalgh/SWpix.com

Halifax Panthers’ splendid 2025 season has come to an end despite a brave second half fightback in their play-off semi-final at York Knights.

The League Leaders’ Shield winners looked to be heading for a routine win after establishing a 22-6 lead going into the final 20 minutes.

But two quickfire converted tries from Ben Crooks and Brandon Douglas got Fax back to within four points to set up a grandstand finish.

However, the home side’s nerves were settled thanks to Toa Mata’afa’s second try of the evening, along with two goals from Liam Harris to seal a 30-18 victory and a Grand Final at home to either Toulouse or Bradford Bulls.

This highly-anticipated play-off tie involved the recent in-form teams of the Championship with Fax winning their last five games of the regular season before trouncing fourth-placed Oldham in the eliminator last week.

York, arguably, ended the season even better by winning a club record 17 games to clinch the Leaders’ Shield in style.

And their week off last weekend seemed to matter not as they raced into an early 10-0 lead thanks to tries from Ben Jones-Bishop and Scott Galeano.

Fax weren’t helped with the sin-binning of Crooks but they managed to respond via Alfie Johnson’s interception try.

A Harris penalty made it 12-6 before Kieran Buchanan stepped his way over to extend the lead even further going into half-time.

The visitors kept York at bay until Mata’afa grabbed his first of the night, which then seemed to spur Fax into life with Crooks and Douglas giving the travelling fans regained hopes of a Grand Final test at either Toulouse or Bradford.

But those dreams were shattered by York in the final seven minutes, as Fax’s great season came to an end.