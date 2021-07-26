Springer signs for Featherstone Rovers after leaving Halifax Panthers
French prop Gadwin Springer has signed for Featherstone Rovers for the remainder of the 2021 season after he was released by Championship rivals Halifax Panthers.
The 28-year-old didn't feature in Panthers' 40-28 win at Sheffield Eagles on Sunday and in a statement released by Halifax, head coach Simon Grix said: "We find ourselves at Round 14 where unfortunately we haven’t been able to get on the same page with regards to performance expectations.
"So with serious thought and consideration, we have mutually reached a crossroads, where it is better for both Gadwin and the club to move forward on different paths.
"There is certainly no ill-feeling from us towards Gadwin and we wish him well for the future. Sometimes things just don’t work out. We hope to have positive news in the coming weeks with regards to adding to our squad as we look to secure the best possible finish to the season."