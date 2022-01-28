Squad News: Eight Halifax Panthers set for debuts at Batley Bulldogs in Betfred Championship opener
Eight players are in line to make competitive debuts for Halifax Panthers in their Betfred Championship Round One visit to Batley Bulldogs on Sunday (3pm).
Friday, 28th January 2022, 3:42 pm
Trialist Joe Martin is also named in Simon Grix' s 21-man squad but Jacob Fairbank is out after picking-up a one match ban for a challenge on Eddie Battye in the pre-season game against Wakefield Trinity.
Halifax squad: Lachlan Walmsley, Greg Worthington, Joe Arundel, James Saltonstall, Joe Keyes, Adam Tangata, Brandon Moore, Dan Murray, Ben Kavanagh, Matt Garside, Kyle Wood, Elliot Morris, Will Calcott, Ed Barber, Zack McComb, Brad Knowles, Titus Gwaze, Louis Jouffret, Cole Oakley, Joe Martin, Kevin Larroyer.