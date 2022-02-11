Squad News: Halifax Panthers remain unchanged for Widnes Vikings clash
Halifax Panthers' head coach Simon Grix has stuck with an unchanged 21-man squad for this Sunday's Betfred Championship round three encounter with Widnes Vikings.
Friday, 11th February 2022, 1:42 pm
Updated
Friday, 11th February 2022, 1:44 pm
Grix has named the same squad that celebrated a 28-0 victory over London Broncos last week as he targets a second successive win at the Shay.
Panthers squad: Lachlan Walmsley, Joe Arundel, James Saltonstall, Cory Aston, Joe Keyes, Adam Tangata, Brandon Moore, Dan Murray, Ben Kavanagh, Matt Garside, Jacob Fairbank, Kyle Wood, Elliot Morris, Will Calcott, Ed Barber, Zack McComb, Titus Gwaze, Louis Jouffret, Cole Oakley, Joe Martin, Kevin Larroyer.
Simon Grix makes a case for the defence ahead of Vikings' visit - read more here