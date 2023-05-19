In a rematch of the classic 1987 final, in which Fax, miraculously, won 19-18, Simon Grix’s men were unable to provide another shock in this famous competition as two tries from Joey Lussick and efforts from Jake Wingfield, Tommy Makinson and Jack Welsby put the Saints in firm control at 26-0.

However, Jacob Fairbank provided the greatest and biggest cheer of all when he dived over for Fax in front of a joyous South Stand late on.

It was always going to be a challenge for the Panthers, entertaining the world champions and the champions of England for the last four seasons.

The Shay Stadium

Days, or nights, like these do not happen that often. This highly-anticipated meeting was the first between the sides back here at The Shay since 2003. And the club was determined to make it a special occasion. International musician Ellie Sax wowed hundreds of fans an hour and a half before kick off with a repertoire of catchy tunes.

By 7.45pm, 4,693 people had packed into the ground. The majority holding a glimmer of hope, rather than an abundance of expectation.

Paul Wellens certainly wasn’t taking any chances, or underestimating his opponents, naming a star-studded line-up, where there were only three changes from the side which came back from a 12-6 half-time deficit last Saturday against Salford to win 26-12.

And, among a raucous, atmospheric backdrop, Wellens will have been relieved after Lussick’s early try settled the visitors’ nerves. It didn’t quieten the home fans, however, who never stopped singing throughout.

Louis Jouffret in Challenge Cup action for Fax. (Photo credit: Simon Hall)

The try came after a sustained spell of pressure after James Woodburn-Hall was dragged into touch having taken a high bomb confidently. James Bell thought he had got the first try but he was denied by the video ref. And although Lussick’s try was referred to the video ref, it was eventually given.

The Panthers, however, weren’t like rabbits caught in the headlights. When they had the ball they moved it with pacy, quick hands and kept the Saints defence on their toes, without forging any clear-cut opportunities.

But you don’t become world champions without taking your chances. And Saints showed their clinical side by taking two chances in the space of as many minutes with Wingfield barging over and Makinson darting over moments later.

Fax could have narrowed the gap but Louis Jouffet’s looping kick towards James Saltonstall bounced in favour of the visitors.

They came even closer just before the hooter when Saltonstall’s kick fell kindly for Woodburn-Hall but he was denied a try by the video ref, ensuring Wellens’s men led 16-0 at the break.

And it was soon 20-0 after the restart as they celebrated their fourth try of the evening when Welsby sliced through the Fax defence.

The Panthers refused to give up easily. Eribe Doro charged down a kick on halfway and - on this special sporting weekend for the town of Halifax, with the Shaymen travelling to Wembley on Sunday for their FA Trophy final with Gateshead - aptly kicked the ball himself towards the try line but he was swamped by the Saints defence before he could force himself over.

Ben Tibbs then tried to find Lachlan Walmsley but the pass was just behind the Championship’s top try scorer.

The Scotland international has scored 17 tries in the league this season, scoring in every game he has appeared in. The only game he has failed to score in during 2023 so far is against Bradford Bulls in the previous round of the cup.

But scoring a try against the Saints is no mean feat. In the past four meetings between the two sides, Saints had racked up 186 points to Fax’s 4 - two penalties.

Walmsley, however, went close when he sprinted down the left flank, only to be tackled into touch. He then came even closer when he dived for the line but he was, unfortunately, held up.

Lussick got his second from close range before the Shay’s roof nearly came off when they got that elusive try. Jacob Fairbank, fed by Ryan Lannon, gleefully dived over for late on - Fax’s first try against the Saints since July 2002 – to make it 6-26.

There was still time for a mass brawl after Morgan Knowles’ nasty-looking hit on Tom Inman. Knowles was sent off for his troubles.

And when the full time hooter soon followed, The Shay erupted again as the Fax supporters praised their performance. The visiting players even went over to the South Stand to show their appreciation.