James Saltonstall scoring a try for Halifax Panthers. Photo by Simon Hall.

Super League giants Warrington Wolves will be visiting The Shay in January as part of the celebrations for James Saltonstall’s testimonial year.

Halifax Panthers will welcome Warrington to West Yorkshire on Sunday, January 12 (kick off 3pm) in what will be their first pre-season outing of 2025.

It will also mark the opening event of the testimonial year of winger Saltonstall, who is celebrating his milestone tenth year of service with his hometown.

The Italy international, 31, has made over 150 appearances for Fax, scoring 67 tries, since his debut in 2015.

Tickets are priced at £15 for adults and £5 for juniors (aged five to 16).

In other news, Halifax Panthers’ wheelchair side have been celebrating England winger Rob Hawkins being voted the 2024 International Wheelchair Player of the Year having become one of the youngest players to win the IRL Golden Boot.

Hawkins won the prestigious award after starring for England in their recent two-match series against France for the Fassolette-Kielty Trophy.

The 22-year-old scored four tries to guide England to a 66-33 victory in the opening match at Wigan and a further two tries in the return clash in Saint Lo – a bruising encounter won 32-28 by France.

The 2024 IRL Golden Boot caps a stunning season for Hawkins in which he was named in the inaugural Wheelchair Super League Dream Team, won the Wheelchair Super League Young Player of the Year award for the second time and helped Halifax Panthers to the Grand Final.

He edged out French star Nicolas Clausells and England team-mates Josh Butler and Nathan Collins to win the 2024 IRL Golden Boot.