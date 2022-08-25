Tangata signs new deal at Halifax Panthers

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 31-year-old forward said: “I’m glad that I’ve managed to get that over the line with the club. I think it’s pretty obvious that I didn’t want to go anywhere else. The club have been good to me and it’s just nice to repay the favour in many ways.

“The fans have always made me feel welcome. I’ve kind of taken this as a second home for myself and the Fax fans have helped make it really comfortable for me.

"I’m more or less set on helping the club get to where they want to get in the next few years. And if I can play a part in that, I’m happy to put my hand up. Halifax deserves to be higher up than we are so if I can help us achieve that, I’ll do my best.”

Adam Tangata. Pic: Simon Hall

Panthers head coach Simon Grix said: “He’s doing a really good job in managing standards and helping out in loads of areas. Helping other people make themselves better which is in turn making him better. The key factor in signing him and giving him that time was not only those reasons given but also his performances as well.”

“A number of clubs would’ve been happy to have him so we’re really happy he’s signed and jumped on with us again. I don’t think he ever wanted to be anywhere else to be honest. Plus it gives us some continuity in the squad which we’ve been striving for.