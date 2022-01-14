"The big one is we want to get promoted" says new signing Gwaze on Panthers' 2022 season

Titus Gwaze. Photo: Halifax Panthers

Gwaze is one of 11 new recruits at The Shay this season, having previously played for Wakefield Trinity, he spent time on loan at Oldham for two seasons before spending last season at London Broncos, who also play in the Betfred Championship.

Gwaze has enjoyed the start to his life at Halifax Panthers and believes he’s already learning to become a more well-rounded player as a result of an intensive preseason.

‘’I’m settling in well at Halifax, I’m enjoying it. I’m learning ways to improve my game just to become an overall better player.

‘’Preseason is going well at the minute, training has been intense, I’ve enjoyed every session so far as I’m learning quiet a lot and the boys are really friendly and have all been very welcoming from when I started.’’

Although the new look Panthers side are yet to play a match in 2022, Gwaze believes the team are ready for the start of the season and their upcoming clash with Wakefield Trinity on Sunday.

‘’I’m excited to get started this week, I feel like the team have prepared well, we won’t know how far we’ve come until we play but I think everything’s been going well, everything’s been intense."

Gwaze will be looking to make an impression in the game and cement himself in Simon Grix’s first team plans as the season progresses.

‘’My objectives for the season are to try play as many games as possible and try bringing something different to the team that they didn’t have last year.

‘’Just to go as hard as I can in every single game that I get to play. Show what I can do and hopefully improve my game as well and learn from the boys and learn from the coaches.

‘’The coaching staff is great, and they’ve played the game and they were good back in the day so hopefully I can learn from them and take it into my game more.’’

Gwaze wants to see the team get promoted this season but believes they need to remain focused to achieve their goals.

‘’The objective for the team, the big one is we want to get promoted and I feel like we’ve got the right people to push for that spot.

‘’We’ve got to take it game by game, take it week by week, go hard every single week and hopefully that will take us to the main goal, to get to the play offs and then do well in the playoffs as well.’’