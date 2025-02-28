The Road to Wembley: Can class of 2025 emulate Halifax Panthers heroes of 2023 and lift 1895 Cup?

By Adam Cheshire
Published 28th Feb 2025, 14:00 BST
Will there be another Wembley final appearance for Fax in 2025? Photo by Simon Hall.Will there be another Wembley final appearance for Fax in 2025? Photo by Simon Hall.
Will there be another Wembley final appearance for Fax in 2025? Photo by Simon Hall.
Halifax Panthers’ defence of their 1895 Cup triumph in 2023 barely lasted six months - can they now make a return to Wembley under the guidance of Kyle Eastmond?

Fax made their first appearance at the national stadium since 1987 18 months ago, and lifted the 1895 Cup thanks to a dramatic 12-10 victory over Batley Bulldogs.

However, in a new-look format for 2024, a defeat against then League 1 outfit Oldham in the group stages in late January, essentially dumped the Panthers out of the competition, which was eventually won by the all-conquering Wakefield Trinity.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But Eastmond’s men have made a promising start to their 2025 Championship campaign with two wins from their opening two games against Sheffield Eagles and Barrow Raiders, and now travel to York Knights in the First Round Proper of the 1895 Cup on Sunday, March 2 (kick off 3pm) in good spirits.

Asked by the club’s media team if he felt he would prefer to continue the good run of form in the league this weekend as opposed to a cup tie, Eastmond replied:

“I am not too sure if I’m being honest. It is just another game. I respect that it is a different competition but to me, nothing changes.

“I am just looking forward to another game and getting better again, which is important and taking on York.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He added: “We played well in parts (against Barrow), there are few areas where we need to be smarter at. We will do it and we will improve. You learn mre about your team .

“Can we get better? Of course we can.”

Related topics:Halifax PanthersKyle EastmondWembleyBatley BulldogsLeague 1Wakefield TrinityBarrow Raiders

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice