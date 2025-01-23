The Road To Wembley: New Halifax Panthers head coach ‘looking forward’ to first taste of action at The Shay in Challenge Cup
Fax’s new head coach led the side to a comfortable 56-12 friendly victory over Keighley Cougars at the weekend, before the competitive action begins on Sunday, January 26 (kick off 3pm) against the St Helens-based amateur outfit.
Eastmond told the club’s official media after their win - which included four tries from winger James Saltonstall - at Cougar Park:
“We prepare the best we can and concentrate on ourselves and go out there and try and win another game of rugby. That is what we will be trying to do.
“It’s rugby league, you respect every team that goes on the field. It is about us and where we turn up and the way we prepare and our intent when we turn up to play. We respect everybody, regardless of what level they’re playing at.
“Thank you to them (the fans). They turned out and spurred the lads on. We really appreciate it and I’m looking forward to next week.”
On the performance at Keighley, Fax’s first and only friendly ahead of their 2025 campaign, Eastmond said:
“There are loads of things in there we’re going to brush up on and take positives from but I thought the attitude and the intent of the players was outstanding. I am happy with that.
“We defended our line like our lives depended on it. If your players are willing to do that then you have got a chance.
“I am really happy with the start. Let’s start building again and keep going.”
Fax have also released their 20-man squad number list ahead of the new season.
Asked if there were any further signings to come, Eastmond replied:
“I imagine every team will be looking to add quality. You’ve seen some of the teams in the league are all trying to do it where they can. We’re no different.
“I concentrate on what’s here. These lads put their hand up every week, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, whatever it may be, whatever it is I ask of them.
“That’s what I concentrate on - what’s here, making the best of that, and giving these lads what they deserve, and that’s full attention.”
