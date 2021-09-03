“There’s no reason why we can’t go there and do a job” says Panthers coach Grix ahead of Featherstone clash

Simon Grix

Fax will be going into the game on the back of a 48-12 victory over Swinton Lions. But despite the comprehensive scoreline, Grix admitted there was still room for improvement.

He said: “I expected a reaction after such a dire performance from the week before and I thought for 40 minutes we got it. Scored some good tries too.

“But there was just a period after half time – I think 15 minutes – where we just lost our way a little bit.

“We managed to get back on track and after last week if you would have told me we could win 48-12 before the game, I would have snapped your hand off.”

Halifax have three games remaining before the start of the play-offs. The first is a mouthwatering clash against a Featherstone side which has only suffered one defeat this season.

Grix said: “They’re doing really well this year. They’ve only been beaten by Toulouse at home. There’s no shame in that, so did everyone else.

“It’s definitely a big challenge but not one that is beyond us I don’t feel. We’ve had success there in the past. This Championship season has shown that it’s a competitive competition and we’re confident that if we can get ourselves in a good position, there’s no reason why we can’t go there and do a job.

“But as I said last week, now that we have confirmed our play-off status, the next three games are about building momentum, getting the performances at the level they need to be in the areas we’re concerned with. If we can do that it puts us in a good position.”

After the game with Featherstone, the Panthers will face two more potential play-off rivals in Whitehaven and Batley.