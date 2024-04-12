James Woodburn-Hall goes over for Halifax's second try against Batley Bulldogs last Sunday. Photo by Simon Hall.

The Vikings have made a faultless start to their 2024 league campaign thanks to wins over Barrow Raiders, Swinton Lions and Dewsbury Rams but will face a stiff test themselves in their bid for a fourth successive victory over Fax, who showed great determination to overcome Batley Bulldogs at The Shay last weekend.

The Panthers’ head coach, Liam Finn, however, was full of praise for how his opposite number, Allan Coleman, has acquitted himself since taking over the reins at the DCBL Stadium in October.

Finn said: “They are cock-a-hoop, three from three and top of the league. They are a good team who have gone under the radar to put an undercover good team together.

“They have got a coach who is diligent and who has worked his way up through the game and he is doing really well. I am pleased for him because he has come all the way through the amateur game and proved he can do the job.”

He added: “It is going to be a big challenge. First and foremost playing against a good team and secondly going to play on the 4G pitch as it does play differently to grass regardless of whether it is summer or winter.

“The bounce of the ball is different, the speed of the game is different and the ruck’s different. It is highlighted by how extreme the changes are from last week to this week.

“It is something we need to be aware of and try to negate the best we can. We want to try and kick on (from last Sunday) but, at the same time, there is some quality opposition up against us in a really tough competition as we know.”

Finn also picked out Tom Gilmore, who had a very brief stint at The Shay in 2020, as someone his side need to be watchful of at the weekend.

He said: “They have got a good forward pack and their outside backs are pretty quick and elusive.

“I think their main thing is Gilmore who controls them and controls the game. He is the orchestrator. If he’s on, then generally Widnes are on and it will be a challenge because they will be organised and there will be options either side of the ball for most of the game.”

Joe Keyes is set to miss out after failing his HIA in the victory over the Bulldogs, while Greg Eden’s hamstring tweak will continue to be assessed.

Finn said: “It’s really unfortunate for Joe as he is the ultimate professional and he does any job to benefit the team or what I ask him to do.