Tibbs signs new contract at Halifax Panthers

The 21 year old wing or centre, who has scored 11 tries so far in 2022, said: “I’m happy with the new contract. When it got put in front of me, it was quite an easy decision to make.

"I’m enjoying my time here now and with the plans the club have going forward, I want to be a part of that. Also for me personally, to continue to develop as a player, I think everything is here for me to do that at Halifax so I’m looking forward to it.”

Head coach Simon Grix said: “Tibbs has been very patient having played only a little bit of rugby I suppose over the last couple of years.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ben Tibbs. Pic: Simon Hall

"He’s had an opportunity this year, we first put him in against Workington and he was really good and it was really hard to leave him out of the team after that but he found another opportunity and took it with both hands.

“He’s scored some really good tries and he’s set up some really good tries as well.

"At 21, he’s got a long way to go yet but he’s a great prospect for us. He’s got speed to burn and he’s a really good kid as well.