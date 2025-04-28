Top-of-the-table Panthers return to winning ways with victory over London Broncos

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Halifax Panthers bounced back from defeat to Bradford on Good Friday with a superb 40-12 defeat of London Broncos at The Shay.

Fax started the fastest with a try within the first three minutes from Charlie Graham, the ball was well worked into the arms of Graham who stepped inside to get the ball over the line. This try allowed Jouffret to convert a straight as an arrow kick.

The Panthers afternoon got better as Jouffret put his head down and ran at the Broncos defence, drawing in the full back only for the Fax number 1 to offload the ball inside to the supporting James Woodburn-Hall to cruise over the try line, Jouffret converted his goal with his.

The Fax players knew they had to turn up today and get back to winning ways and that was clear, every player was on top form and the Panthers made it a third try in 15 minutes as Captain Aiden O’Brien picked up the ball and stepped his way through a massive gap in the Broncos goal line defence to dive over the try line. Jouffret again slotting in his kick which made it three out of three.

Adam Tangata was the man of the match for Halifax. Pic: James Marsden/Just-Media UK

With Fax averaging more points than minutes played, the hosts added their fourth try of the afternoon on the 20th minute. Tangata offloaded the ball to the supporting Woodburn-Hall who cruised over the line for his second try of the day. Jouffret converted his kick again with another pinpoint kick.

The Yorkshiremen’s domination continued as Will Calcott has so much space to run into and he dived on the loose ball to get his first try of the season. Jouffret converted his kick to make it a 100 per cent record in the first half.

The Panthers started the second half just like the first with another quick try, this time through Adam Tangata. It was excellent play from Woodburn-Hall to create the gap for Tangata who punched his way through over the line for the try. Unfortunately, Jouffret couldn’t keep his perfect record for the afternoon as he missed his conversion.

Broncos finally got their first try of the afternoon on the hour mark through Luke Polselli as he broke through the middle to put the ball under the sticks. Hellec converted the kick for London.

The side from the capital weren’t finished yet as they added a second try in two minutes, this time from Alex Walker to run through and put the ball under the posts after receiving the ball from Polselli. Hellec made no mistake again and converted his second kick of the afternoon.

With 10 minutes left of the game, the Panthers made sure to put an end to the Broncos fight back as Graham picked up his second try of the afternoon as he acrobatically crossed the line in the corner. Jouffret converted the touchline kick to round off a great win for the hosts.

Halifax Panthers: Tries: Calcott, Tangata, Woodburn-Hall (2), Graham (2), O'Brien. Goals: Jouffret (6)

London Broncos: Tries: Polselli, Walker. Goals: Hellec (2)

Man of the Match: Adam Tangata