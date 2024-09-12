Halifax Panthers’ head coach Liam Finn has insisted he “just wants to see the club survive” as he prepares to take his side to France.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fax fly to Toulouse on Friday ahead of their scheduled game at the Stade Ernest-Wallon on Saturday, September 14 (kick off 5pm GMT) after a week of uncertainty surrounding the club’s future.

The club, which was facing possible liquidation over unpaid taxes, confirmed on Monday this week that they had settled the remainder of an HMRC bill that was subject to a winding up petition due this Wednesday, securing its immediate future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finn, who helped to guide his side to a 34-6 win over Dewsbury Rams last Sunday despite the financial challenges, told the Courier:

Halifax Panthers travel to France to face Toulouse on Saturday. Photo by Simon Hall.

“The players, and staff, did a good job on what we can control against Dewsbury. I was definitely proud of the boys. It’s not easy to do. We’re all in the same boat and we dug in, got on with it and did what we needed to do.

“Other stuff in the background weighs heavy on people’s minds. Some people are good at it, some aren’t so good at it. It’s just there lingering in the background and we just have to do our best.

“We fortunately had a good fixture for it and managed to get the job done on Sunday. It’s week to week but we did our bit last weekend. We now move on to this week.”

On the club’s future, Finn said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The club is doing everything it can to make sure that doesn’t happen (go out of business). Unfortunately, it is not the first time it has happened and, in rugby league, it is not uncommon.

“I just want to see the club survive and that there is a club for people to support beyond this year. I am more than hopeful that will happen.

“It will probably have to cut their cloth to suit to run on a manageable budget beyond this year but if they get through the next couple of months I can’t see anything other than that happening.”

On the prospect of facing Toulouse this weekend, Finn said:

“As long as we have got a fit and healthy team to get on that flight, we will give it our best shot to challenge Toulouse.”