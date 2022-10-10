Triumphant Lock Lane youngsters clinch league title
Lock Lane U13s secured the Yorkshire Division One title after a bruising clash with fellow title chasers Kippax.
The clash with second placed Kippax was the biggest game of the season and fitting that it should provide the climax to the campaign.
Both teams came out hungry for the win and Lane’s early defence from Mears, Smith, Hetherington, Horton and Adamson held firm to repel the early pressure form Kippax.
Lane then turned defence into attack and they scored a try when Horton put Sundin over for an unconverted score.
Kippax responded and following a period of pressure, scored an unconverted try of their own.
Lane enjoyed another good spell but back came Kippax and only a superb ankle tap tackle from Adamson denied the Kippax winger a score.
The physical and well matched first half came to an end with the rivals locked at 4-4 and more great defence followed in the second, with Kesik, Singer, Toohey, Dobson, Tomlinson, Greenwood and Martyn all producing fine displays.
Lane found the break through when Smith smashed through the defence and combined with Mears before Hetherington touched-down in the corner.
Kippax refused to lie down and they hit back with a converted try, but it was not enough to stop Lane from winning the league title.
The game was a great advert for junior rugby league and Lane would like to thank the fans for their support as well as their sponsors Maritime.