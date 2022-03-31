Try High children's camps return for the Easter holidays

A previous Try High camp

Running from April 11-14, they consist of two camps at Trinity Academy and Warley Road Academy for children aged 7-11 years old.

Try High is a partnership project led by Invictus Well-being, Halifax Panthers and Calderdale Community Squash. It aims to get children active and try new things, including cooking, bushcraft, rugby league, squash and mental wellbeing.

The camps are funded by Calderdale Council and The Community Foundation for Calderdale to provide children with a holiday camp like no other.

Halifax Panthers Community Engagement Officer Jack Duffy said: "We saw this as a fantastic platform to begin this project and approached other community groups to join to ensure that we could provide a well-rounded and polished program that would not only give a sporting experience but would also enrich the lives of children that needed it through building life skills and independence techniques."

Each week at the camp involves a full day of rugby league, giving children an introduction to the basic skills. It is also cross referenced throughout the week with different emotional well- being workshops and multisport programming.

Rugby is the prominent feature throughout the week through drills, team building activities. As well as visits from the Halifax Panthers men's team players the camps rugby skills are taken care of mainly but rugby coach and Halifax Panthers Womens player Kara Colvin who is ever present in local schools with the Halifax Panthers Community CIC events.

Jack and Kara have worked hard to bring rugby league to local schools in Calderdale under the Panthers umbrella and don’t plan to stop there.

“i am very lucky to have the platform that I have here at the Panthers, and I work hard to ensure I do it justice," said Jack. "We are the only professional rugby league club in Calderdale and I really want to push rugby out of its comfort zone and into areas of our communities that its not been before.”

Jack hopes that by creating links between Halifax Panthers and the communities will get more children into rugby league and go to The Shay to experience live rugby league.

“I want to ensure that those who may not get the opportunity to experience live sport or physical activity to have memories of a positive experience in their mind for a lifetime and always look back and relate the memory to the Halifax Panthers."

If you would like to register your child's interest for Try High in the Easter holidays you can book at invictuswellbeing.com/tryhigh.