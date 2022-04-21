Try that sank Bradford Bulls earns Jouffret 'cult hero' status at Halifax Panthers

The 26-year-old arrived at The Shay at the start of the season and is making a lot of waves in his first year at the club.

Looking back at the Good Friday derby victory, the club’s third straight win in the Championship, Jouffret said: “I know it’s a big game, the lads have been talking about it all week. To be winning it with 12 men is unreal. All the lads cheering, and me as well, I’m pretty happy with that.”

Halifax were not only forced to overturn a nine-point deficit with 20 minutes to go, but they also had to compete with 12 men for 79 minutes after Jacob Fairbank’s early dismissal.

Louis Jouffret. Picture Simon Hall

Jouffret put the team’s effort down to work ethic saying: “We’ve got a hard-working team so even down to 12 men, we never lost the faith. Just keep grinding. We knew it was going to be a long game. We end up winning in the last five minutes. Everybody happy.”

One area of contention has been Bradford’s narrow Odsal pitch. Jouffret is a player who thrives on exploiting space - something that can be tricky to find at the home of the Bulls.

He said: “I’m more for running so the tight pitch is not really what I like - even worse when we go down to 12. It looks like there’s no space anywhere. But we just keep grinding.”

Halifax are now up to seventh in the standings after recording their fourth win of the season. Despite enduring a tough start to the campaign, Halifax are now unbeaten in three.